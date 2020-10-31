Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Rebecca Dougherty to Alexis Jette, one lot, $108,000.

Estate of Virginia Bazler, William McGraw III, executor to Harry Arnold, Judith Arnold, one lot, $450,000.

Victoria Ocampo to Isaiah’s Place Inc. one lot, $610,000.

Brandon Paxson, Brittany Willis, John Willis to Debra Berger, Timothy Berger, one lot, $241,500.

Phyllis Targett to Bryan Chaney, one lot, $129,500.

Pamela Rohr, Robert Rohr to Angel Casto, Keven Vance, one lot, $190,000.

Brian Ralph, Linda Ralph to Jill Peters, Matthew Peters, one lot, $439,900.

Mainstreet USA Ohio to Mainstreet USA-Ohio LLC, $0.

East Troy LLC to East Troy LLC, $0.

Beth Kiser, Ray Kiser to Raysun Investments, $0.

Jenni Bolton, William Bolton to Hiromi Snipe, Shane Snipe, one lot, $349,900.

Mark Hiser, Anne Parke, Michael Parke to Hilleary Ross, one lot, $177,000.

Janice Gilmore, Janice Leistner, Harold Meyer, Janice Meyer to Harold Meyer, Janice Meyer, $0.

Fiessinger Family Ltd. to AAJ & KK LLC, one lot, $150,000.

Judy Perry, Lloyd Perry to Mark Gibboney, one lot, $0.

Debra Rieger, Debra Shattuck, William Shattuck Jr. to Wylie Parker Jr., one lot, $320,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman, one lot, $275,000.

Robert Rudy, Sally Rudy to Rudy Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Linda Conway, Kimberly Dubbs, Ted Dubbs, to Melody Dubbs, a part lot, $0.

Troy Concern LLC to Blake Moore, one part lot, $66,100.

Kristina Enz, Michael Enz to Bailie Bodey, Kristopher Bodey, two part lots, $69,500.

Leon Ridley Revocable Living Trust, Charlotte Schmitz, successor trustee to Cayley Seitz, William Seitz, one lot, $390,000.

Jerry Pulfer to Scott Helke, one lot, $134,900.

Thomas Szafranski to Brenda Bowen, John Heffner, one lot, $102,000.

Brian Moser, Tracy Moser to Your Space LLC, one lot, $0.

Janet Hiser to Hayden Krick, Hillary Krick, one lot, $295,000.

Maggie Donovan Siehl, Steven Schommer to Stephen McGowan, one lot, one part lot, $85,000.

PIQUA

Mercer Hospitality Inc. to Shree Sumukh LLC, a part lot, $2,600,000.

Robert Hull to Michelle Hull, $0.

Abby Hemm, Jeffrey Hemm to South Main Properties, $0.

Hemm Properties to South Main Properties, $0.

Doris Hemm, R. Charles Hemm Jr., R.C. Hemm Jr., Sandra Hemm, Julie Hug, Steven Hug to Jeffrey Hemm, two part lots, $0.

Robert Dixon to Elizabeth Dolph, one lot, $196,000.

Cynthia Congdon, Daniel Congdon to JH Pollard Investments, two lots, $82,000.

Bernard Jacob to Ryan Jacob, $148,000.

BRADFORD

Danny Stocker to Andrew Weinman, Daniel Weinman, two lots, $50,000.

Christina Stocker, Dan Stocker to Danny Stocker, two lots, $0.

Lisa Elliott, William Elliott Jr. to Cali Deeter, two part lots, $70,000.

LAURA

Dollar Texas Properties XIX LLC, Laura Dohp LLC to Cirignano limited Partnership, $1,454,400.

FLETCHER

Mark Fortner, Tiffany Fortner to Jennifer Thurman, Wesley Thurman, one lot, $50,000.

TIPP CITY

Dale Brown, Kenneth Brown, an attorney in fact, Lynda Brown to Karin Fisher, Patrick Fisher, one lot, $125,000.

Karen Smith to Susan Spangler, Ted Spangler, one lot, $289,900.

Scott Moloney, trustee, Shelley Vair Irrevocable Trust to Harla Gordon, one lot, $160,000.

Kelly Leganik to Karen Calicoat, Richard Calicoat, one lot, $249,000.

Brandy Poff, Ronald Poff to Brandy Poff, Ronald Poff, one lot, $0.

Karen Smeal to Kristi Feldmann, co-trustee, Karri Hathaway, co-trustee, one lot, $0.

Katherine Johnsen, Richard Johnsen to Danielle Meier, one lot, $262,500.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Adeola Onabajo, Temidayo to Kayla Scobey, Travis Scobey, two lots, $270,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

D.R. Horton-Indiana LLC to Robert Dixon, Stephen Smith, two lots, $289,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Salimzhan Makhmudov, two lots, $388,700.

COVINGTON

Daniel White, Kami White to Jyuthika Patel, Rohan Patel, one lot, $125,000.

James Fields, Janet Fields, Cynthia Johnson to Chelsea Gilliam, one lot, $115,000.

Rebecca Sellman to Colette Smith, two lots, $79,500.

WEST MILTON

Janet Willis to Charles Faith, Patricia Faith, one lot, $90,000.

Kerissa Brubaker, Nickolas Brubaker to Kathleen Clark, two lots, $70,000.

Michael Rasor, Tina Rasor to Michael Rasor and Tina Rasor Family Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Beverly Brubaker, Gregory Brubaker to Kenneth Thompson, one lot, $225,000.

Estate of Norman Gilbert to Donna Gilbert, one lot, $0.

Dawn Nicholas, Travis Nicholas to Albert Baker III, Kimberly Baker, a part lot, $59,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Jason Pickett, Natalie Pickett to Jacqueline Brown, Jacob Mothersole, 2.5 acres, $280,000.

Joyce Goffinet to Jill Brown, Brian Tomlinson, one lot, $195,000.

CONCORD TWP.

John Swank to Troy Blanchard, one lot, $359,900.

Cynthia Weaver, Gregory Weaver to Jenni Bolton, William Bolton, $270,000.

Reuben Jones to Christine Valliant, Travis Valliant, one lot, $241,500.

Kenneth Peters and Virginia Peters Joint Revocable Living Trust, Keith Peters, co-trustee, Kip Peters, successor co-trustee to Lisa Haworth, Zachery Haworth, 12.973 acres, 6.319 acres, $265,000.

Jennifer Blanchard, Troy Blanchard to Alecia Drouhard, Todd Droughard, $640,000.

Benjamin Cartwright, Elizabeth Cartwright to Jay Mix, Sarah Sano, one lot, $325,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Deann Long, Kenneth Long to Larry Lavender, 0.244 acre, $1,800.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Jacob Barnes, Melissa Barnes to State Route 589 Holdings, 15.037 acres, $0.

Dustin Moore, Sandy Moore to Lonnie Hamilton, Sharon Hamilton, 6.275 acres, $319,900.

MONROE TWP.

Michael Brown to Michael Brown, 10.105 acres, $0.

Douglas Thompson, Wendy Thompson to Michael Brown, 3.197 acres, $1,000.

Michelle Brown, Kevin Paragin to Michael Brown, 6.91 acres, $0.

Charles Lucas, Sandra Lucas to Teresa Lucas, $0.

Jonathan Crawford, Kara Crawford, Emily Russ, Michael Russ to 937 Rentals, $0.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., $61,000.

Leah Barker, trustee, P. Scott Knife Irrevocable Trust to P. Scott Knife Revocable Living Trust, 1.237 acres, $0.

Leah Colegate, Ocie Colegate to Jane Willoughby, Timothy Willoughby, one lot, $189,900.

Debra Berger, Timothy Berger to Fredrick Gillenwater, Sarah Gillenwater, one lot, $285,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Quinton Heisler to Fine Swine, $0.

Luanne Leistner to Luanne Leistner, $0.

Britt Coburn, Carla Coburn to Brandon Sonner, one lot, one part lot, $72,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Berenice Lewis to Blake Mahan, Justin Mahan, 5.155 acres, $276,000.

Erin Friedly, Nathan Friedly to Jordan Hutchinson, 0.838 acre, $165,000.

Keith Zimmerman, Lucinda Zimmerman to Kelly Blair, Todd Blair, $435,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Kevin Wood to Amanda Windle, Derek Windle, 1.0 acre, $79,000.

Glen McClelland to Ann Gambill, 1.435 acre, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Jacob Barnes, Melissa Barnes to Sayers Road Holdings, $0.

Jacob Barnes, Melissa Barnes to Sayers Road Holdings, 3.481 acres, $0.

Karen Fortener Trust, Samuel Fortener, trustee to Storm Knight, 5.00 acres, $250,000.

Caitlin Curtis to Chloe Jackson, 0.689 acre, $0.

Gregory Goldberg to Chloe Jackson, 0.689 acre, $0.

Charlene Speakman, Robert Speakman to Robert Speakman Revocable Living Trust, $0.

DH Investments Group to Angela Barnhorst, Todd Barhorst, 1.473 acres, $483,000.

UNION TWP.

Charlotte Powers, Larry Powers to Powers Family Revocable Living Trust, 2.0 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Candace Hart, Josh Hart to Hart Family Investment Group, 5.001 acres, $200,000.

Brenda Allenbaugh, Steven Allenbaugh to Allenbaugh LLC, 10.000, $0.