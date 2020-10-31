Area briefs

PIQUA — Piqua Parents as Teachers (PAT) is having their annual Quarter Auction on Thursday, Nov. 12. This year however it will be virtual via Facebook Live. All-in-paddles can be purchased at www.piquaparentsasteachers.org.

From the website, click Donate. You can then choose the purchase option you prefer.

For $40, the all-in-paddle allows you to bid on everything and gives you a chance to win over 100 items and even a chance to win $100 cash.

If you are unable to purchase your paddle number online, you can drop off your payment with the secretary at Piqua Junior High School during school hours. Please write your name, and email address on the envelope.

Your pre-assigned paddle number will be emailed to you on Nov. 10. You can choose to watch from the comfort of your own home or your welcome to sit in the PJHS parking lot. If you choose the parking lot, items you win will be brought out to you. If watching from home, items will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov.13 and 3-7 p.m. Nov. 16.

Call (937) 916-3139 upon arrival. If you are busy that day, organizers will message you and let you know what you have won. So no need to be present to win.

All of the sales benefits the PAT organization. Piqua Parents as Teachers is a parent education and support program for families of children birth to kindergarten entry in the Piqua area. The goal of PAT is designed to help provide all parents of these young children the information and support needed to give their children the best possible start in life.

For more information, call (937) 916-3139.