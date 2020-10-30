Voting option checklist for Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Board of Elections has exceeded its goal in obtaining poll workers for its polling locations on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Each county had a goal to have 150 percent poll workers needed at each location for the likely historic election day turn out. Many areas faced losing some poll workers who are unable to serve due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Secretary of State’s poll worker tracker, Miami County’s goal was to have 510 poll workers, which was exceeded with a total of 555 poll workers committed for next Tuesday. The minimum number needed was 340 poll works.

Each political party needed at least 170 workers with a goal of 255 workers in total.

The Democratic Party has 180 committed and the Republican Party has 265 committed to man the polling locations.

If you are a voter in Troy who previously voted at the Crystal Ballroom, that polling location has been changed to the Troy Church of the Nazarene at 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy. If you are a voter in Troy who previously voted at the First Lutheran Church, that location has changed to the Redman’s Picnic Grounds located at 2855 W. Stanfield, Troy. All voters impacted by the change were notified by postcard at their registered voter address. The rest of the polling locations remain the same. For a detailed list, visit the board of election’s website, at www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/precinct-and-polling-location-info.

With the general election just days away, Miami County voters have the following options to cast their votes before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Absentee ballots may be dropped off at the drop box located on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

• Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the board of elections no later than Nov. 13. You can track the status of the ballot online at the board of election’s website at www.boe.ohio.gov/miami.

• Curbside voting will be available at all polling locations. A sign with the phone number to call inside the polls will be listed outside of the polling location.

• New for the 2020 General Election: If a voter has decided to vote in person rather than by mail, but they’ve already requested an absentee ballot, a new change in the rules from the Secretary of State’s Office states you can vote early in person: If a voter has already received an absentee ballot in the mail, the board of elections will ask for it back and give you a new, regular ballot at the early in-person voting site. You’re not required to return the other ballot as a condition for getting a new one, however, Ohio counts early ballots as they come in, so your vote will be processed ahead of Election Day.

If you’ve requested an absentee ballot but show up to vote on Election Day, you will have to vote provisionally, meaning the ballot won’t be added to the count until after Nov. 3.

“The board of elections may count only one ballot per voter,” the directive says. “If the voter marks and returns more than one ballot, the board must count only the first ballot received. It is a felony to vote more than once in the same election.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, Oct. 31, by noon, but voters can submit their application at any time. If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election (Monday, Nov. 2) to be counted. You can also return your absentee ballot in-person to the county board of elections before the close of the polls at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

• Early voting for Miami County registered voters: Voting will take place at the Miami County Courthouse located at 215 W. Main St., Troy. Use the west-facing entrance on the south side of the building (toward Main Street). Bring identification to the vote center. Voters will be required to practice safe social distancing guidelines while in line and wear a mask when entering the building (if the statewide mask mandate is still in effect).

Early voting is available: Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.