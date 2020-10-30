Tipp, Troy Christian boys win district titles: Thursday sports roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team faced its toughest test of the season.

And, like every time for the past two years, the Red Devils were up to the challenge.

Tippecanoe won its 32nd straight match and remained undefeated in 2020, shutting out Oakwood to win its fifth straight district championship by defeating the Lumberjacks 2-0 in the Division II district final Thursday at Beavercreek High School.

The Devils improved to 20-0 this season and haven’t lost since a 2-1 loss to Summit Country Day in 2018’s regional tournament. A 2-2 regular-season draw against Alter on Sept. 26, 2019 during last year’s 23-0-1 state championship season was the last time Tippecanoe did not win a match. Oakwood’s season, meanwhile, ended at 14-2-3.

It was also Tippecanoe’s fourth straight shutout and 17th this season, with the Devils only giving up four goals all season to this point. It was the toughest yet, though, as goalkeeper Clay Vaughn made seven saves to preserve the shutout — the most shots he had faced in one game all season long.

And while the Devils were held to a season-low two goals — the least since a 2-0 victory over Xenia in the second match of the season back on Aug. 27 — it was more than enough.

Sixteen minutes into the first half, Evan Stonerock gave the Devils a 1-0 lead with a goal, and then Jonny Baileys added an insurance goal later in the half to make the score 2-0 at the break. From there, the Devils’ defense did the rest.

Jackson Kleather also had an assist in the match.

Tippecanoe advances to the regional semifinal round on Wednesday and will face either St. Francis DeSales or Columbus Bishop Watterson, who will play each other Saturday afternoon.

Division III

Troy Christian 1,

Madeira 0

EATON — After a year away, Troy Christian’s boys soccer team is back in the regional tournament.

The Eagles won their fourth district championship in the past five years, taking an early lead and holding off Madeira for a 1-0 victory in the Division III district final Thursday at Eaton High School.

Troy Christian — which lost to Botkins in last year’s district final, ending a three-year streak of district titles — won its fifth straight and improved to 15-2-2 on the season. Madeira’s season, meanwhile, ended at 12-4-4.

Sophomore Josh Brubaker scored the match’s only goal on an assist from Ty Davis early in the first half, and sophomore goalkeeper Tanner Conklin and the Eagle defense made it stand up all the way to the end, with Conklin making six saves to post the shutout.

Troy Christian advances to Wednesday’s regional semifinal round, where it will face undefeated Cincinnati Mariemont at a site still to be determined. Mariemont (19-0) edged out Yellow Springs 4-3 in Thursday’s other district final.