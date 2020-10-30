Commerce seeking nominations for awards

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for awards that will be presented at the upcoming annual celebration event being held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 21.

One of those awards is the Order of George Civic Achievement award, which is presented annually to a Piqua resident, to honor an individual who exemplifies the best in volunteer and community service. If you know of a deserving co-worker, friend, relative or neighbor, who is always willing to go the extra mile to make the Piqua community a better place to live and work, please nominate them. The nominee must be living in the greater Piqua area or spend a significant portion of his/her time in greater Piqua (i.e. volunteering, work, etc.); must have contributed extensively of their time and talents in promoting and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Piqua area; the nominee must have demonstrated extensive and diverse participation, leadership and support in public and/or private civic endeavors over a significant period of years; the volunteer participation must be without regard to personal or professional gain; and the nominee should be a positive role model in the community and/or in his/her profession.

Also, being sought are nominations for “Business Person of the Year.” Nominees do not need to be a member of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce; their business should be located within the 45356 zip code; they should be actively involved with the enhancement of the city of Piqua including their business, community, and/or the chamber of commerce; this person should be active in the betterment of the business community; the recipient should be recognized as a leader in the community; and this person should be successful in their chosen professional.

The chamber is also seeking nominations for the Cheryl Stiefel-Francis Award for Nonprofit Excellence. Individuals should possess leadership with a reputation for excellence within the nonprofit community, as well as with the public at large; they may not be an elected official; the individual must serve the Piqua community and have a positive impact on its citizens; the nominee should have a reputation for integrity in dealings with clients, volunteers, staff or other individual/groups; the mission/objective/goals of the organization reflects a community need; and the individual should exemplify excellence and innovation in programs, projects and partnerships.

The deadline to submit a nomination for any of these awards is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Nomination forms can be obtained at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St. or online at www.piquaareachamber.com.

Contact Kathy Sherman at (937) 773.2765 or email ksherman@piquaareachamber.com with questions.