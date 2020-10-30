PIQUA — Detectives with Piqua Police Department are continuing their investigation into the death of Franklin Kesler, 65, at his home in the 500 block of Wood Street last Sunday.

“We are following up on leads” said Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove.

Grove said that cause of Kesler’s death has been ruled as the result of “stab wounds.” No further details have been released.

Piqua police continue to seek information from the public.

“Anyone who may have been in the Wood Street area between, say, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and may have seen anyone, or anything, suspicious, are asked to called us,” Grove said during a conference earlier this week..

Piqua Police detectives are asking that anyone in the area of the 500 block of Wood Street who has security cameras to please contact police in order that they can review the footage.

Residents can contact Piqua Police by calling 9-1-1 or at 937-615-TIPS (8477).

Piqua officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Wood Street at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, October 24, after family members reportedly discovered Kesler, 65, deceased.

His death has since been ruled as a homicide.