Teams compete in virtual state soils event

CASSTOWN — On Tuesday, Oct. 20, several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA State Urban and Agricultural Soils Career Development Events. The 2020 events were held virtually with contestants completing all portions of the competition by watching videos, pictures, and summarizing descriptions.

The Urban Soils team consisted of Landin Putnam, Ava Prince, Kynlee Patton, Hunter Randall, Thomas Wallace, Ayla Gilbert, McKayah Musselman, Caleb Richter, Reagan Howell, Jadyn Maingi, Kaden Weldy, Wil Puthoff, Michael Hohenstein, and Ella Fine. The team placed 25 out of 106 teams. Landin Putnam was the highest placing individual from Miami East placing 69 out of 572 individuals.

The Agricultural (Rural) Soils team consisted of Brooklyn Taylor, Elisabeth Norman, Fletcher Harris, Lindsey Ott, Devon Abshire, Madison Maxson, Kyle Larson, Abigail Kadel, Ty Roeth, Logan Phillips, Alaina Helsinger, Nick Prince, Jacob Roeth, Brayden Link, Devan Nix, Kyle Vernon, Maya Bowsher, Conner Adamson, and Martin Desautels. The team placed 58 out of 164 teams. Brooklyn Taylor was the high individual from Miami East placing 302 out 1,083 contestants.

The contest consisted of virtually evaluating three soils pit for slope, erosion, drainage, depth, and soil texture and structure then making recommendations for Best Management Practices. Also, the contestants took a knowledge test and answered questions from the soil survey.