Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Oct. 10

TRAFFIC STOP: Driver was stopped for speed near Lucky’s, 108 N. Main St., and smelled strongly of marijuana. Vehicle was searched and nothing was found. Driver issued citation for speed.

THEFT: Subject reported her bike had been stolen and she found it for sale on a Facebook rummage sale.

Oct. 11

THEFT: Subject from American Legion Post #184, 301 W. Water St., reported they were made aware that they were missing several hundred thousand dollars. Business stated one of their employees admitted to it and was fired. Investigation pending.

DISORDERLY: Officer dispatched to the 600 block of West Water Street regarding a complaint that an adult female was threatening to fight the complainant’s juvenile daughters.

ASSAULT: Male reported that he was hit in the face at 630 S. Main St.

DISTURBANCE: Officer dispatched to 462 Wood St. regarding a complaint that a male hit a female with a shovel.

Oct. 12

DISPUTE: Complainant reported her live-in boyfriend broke into her residence, in the 400 block of South Main Street, and took off running from the house. Complainant would not answer door or phone for officer to make report.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant advised her heard a noise like someone banging on sheet metal and a faint scream. Area was checked and nothing was located.

TRAFFIC STOP: Officer conducted traffic stop near McDonald’s, 1546 Covington Ave. Female driver, Murphi Johnson, 27, of Piqua, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property, and was issued a traffic citation for not having her child secured in a child restraint device.

WARRANT: Billy Scarberry Jr., 34, of West Milton, was arrested on a warrant for possessing drug abuse instruments at 617 Wood St.

CRASH: Officers responded to the report of a traffic crash in the 400 block of South Main Street. Jose Tolen-Munoz, 31, of Piqua, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Oct. 13

DRUGS: Officer dispatched to Walmart, 1300 E. Ash St., for a welfare check. Male, Zaqon Clemons, 22, of Piqua, was found to have possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and was charged accordingly.

DOMESTIC: Officer responded to the 400 block of South Main Street for domestic disturbance. Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and two counts of criminal endangering/damaging.

ASSAULT: Derrick Mask, 26, of Troy, was arrested for assault.