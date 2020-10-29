PIQUA — Michael L. Kemp, 74, of Piqua, more recently of Columbus, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 13, 1946 in Franklin to the late Carl W. and Florence M. (Rittenhouse) Kemp.

He married Marilyn A. Byers September 10, 1966 in Piqua, a union that would span 54 years; she preceded him in death just five days before, on October 23, 2020.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Nancy) Kemp of Grove City, Bradley Kemp of Scottsdale, Arizona; a daughter, Michelle Kemp of Mt. Sterling; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Melody Irvin.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Herb Hill, Larry Kemp and William Kemp; and a grandson, Austin.

Mr. Kemp was a 1964 graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Edison State Community College. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He retired from the Aerovent Fan Company following years of dedicated service. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose, enjoyed going to the shooting range with his family and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved to spend any and all of his time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He looked forward to family reunions, family outings and most importantly, his Sunday family breakfast.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Leo Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter & St. Paul Cemetery in Newport where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Southwest Region Office, 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.