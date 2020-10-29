COVINGTON — Joel A. Boone, age 87, of Covington, passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2020.

He was born on February 14, 1933 in Franklin Co., Virginia. Joe married Eileen Francis (Fisher) of Covington on August 17, 1957. She passed away on September 22, 1958. On June 25, 1960, he was joined in marriage to Phyllis Jean (Hawbaker) of Franklin Co., Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis, with their children and spouses: Terry & Cindy, Todd & Susan, Trent & Rachel, and Thane & Barbara; 28 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.

Joe was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church-New Conference and was founder of B Electric, Inc.

The family will receive friends and family at the Covington Meeting House at 6360 Farrington Road, Covington, on Sunday, November 1, from 2-5 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Meeting House on Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.