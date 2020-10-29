County retains ‘level orange’ COVID-19 status

TROY — Miami County remains in the “level orange” COVID-19 risk category of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith, who gave his weekly update to Commissioners on Thursday.

The county meets just two of the seven indicators this week, including new cases per capita and non-congregate cases.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county has reported 288 cases over the past two weeks, up from last week’s reported 238 cases over the previous two weeks. Cases per 100,000 residents this week is 269.19.

Non-congregate cases are at 100 percent. This indicator is used to assess the risk of community spread outside of congregate care facilities.

As for schools, the new case count, as of Thursday, of students attending schools within the district is 20, with the new case count of staff is 10 throughout the district.

The 59th COVID-19-related death also was reported on Thursday by the Miami County Public Health Department (MCPH). According to Health Educator Vicky Knisley-Henry, a 71-year-old female living at home passed away from the virus on Tuesday.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In other business, commissioners:

• Acknowledged the retirement of Debra Enochs, financial account account clerk for the county. Enochs had served in this positive for 15 years.

• Rescinded the resignation of Zach Friend, maintenance technician in the facilities and operations department, who decided to remain with the county.

• Finalized the adopted tobacco policy, which prohibits the use of all tobacco products on all county property.

• Held an executive session for discussion of personnel/employment/appointment of staff, with no action taken.