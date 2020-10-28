CASSTOWN — Paul E. Miller, age 99, formerly of Casstown, OH and more recently of Markle, IN passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2020 in Indiana.

He was born on March 31, 1921 in Troy, OH to the late Glenn E. and May (Iddings) Miller. Paul was married to Estalena (Hill) Miller for 60 years and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2009.

Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Les and Donna Miller of Sheridan, IN; daughter and son-in-law: Carolyn and Robert Holloway of Markle, IN; five granddaughters; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Willard Miller and Harold Miller and sister: Thelma Layer.

He was a graduate of Staunton Schools. He was a former member of the Casstown United Methodist Church; Franklin Lodge F & AM #14 in Troy, Scottish Rite and the Antioch Temple in Dayton.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Masonic service will be performed prior to service. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurses & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.