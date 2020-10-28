Demo application tabled again

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission once again tabled the demolition application for the 112-118 W. Main St. building in the city’s historic district.

Planning Commission member Larry Wolke on Wednesday made the motion to table the application once again to allow city staff to update the commission. The motion was unanimously approved. All members were present.

Troy Development Director Tim Davis said the Wolpert Group, an engineering firm, would be conducting its own engineering report of the building for the commission to review.

“We felt one may not be enough. We wanted to get some reassurance of that analysis and that is in the process of happening now,” Davis said.

A request for how much that study would cost was not available as of press time. Davis said the report should be complete by the end of next week.

Randy Kimmel, the owner of 112-118 W. Main St., filed an application to demolish the building and turn it into a parking lot with the city of Troy on Sept. 2. The building was once the site of the former Miami County courthouse (1841-1888) and a historic three-story building along West Main Street that is nearly 120 years old. In the application, Kimmel states the tornado damage in January has rendered the building unsafe and will cost nearly $660,000 to renovate.

Chairman Al Kappers noted the more than 118 pages of materials sent to the commission from public feedback, including a civil engineer’s written opinion.

Local attorney Jeremy Tomb, who opposes the demolition of the building, submitted a report from a civil engineer from the firm S-E-A. City of Troy Director of Ppublic Service and Safety and Planning Commission member Patrick Titterington said that information from Tomb was a literature review and did not complete an on-site inspection.

After discussion, the commission approved to allow both the applicant and those in opposition 11 minutes to state their views on the fate of the building at the next commission meeting. Nearly 30 people from the public viewed the meeting online on Wednesday. Wolke suggested each side designate three people to address their points of view.

The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The next meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.