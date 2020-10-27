REVA J. MIZER

TROY — Reva Jean Mizer, age 87 of Troy, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born February 11, 1933 in Paintsville, KY to the late Edward and Mae (Conley) Sparks.

Reva is survived by her son Wilbur Wade Mizer (Mary) of Covington; daughter Janet Mizer of Troy; five grandchildren: Cristy Hare (Aaron), Amber Moore (Patricia), Christopher Rogers, Angie Weaver (Lex), and Heather Sarver (Terry “TJ”); eight great-grandchildren: Ava Hare, Charlie Hare, Landon Moore, Yelena Weaver, Serenity Weaver, Malachi Weaver, Elijah Sarver, and Sadie Sarver; two sisters: Joy Kerrigan of Middletown and Lillian Russell of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Clarence Mizer on July 27, 2011; three brothers: Garlen, Edmond, and Ernest and five sisters: Anna Lee, Ethel, Hazel, Juanita, and Jewel.

A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Matt Harbour officiating. Visitation 11:30AM-1:30PM prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Masks are optional.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.