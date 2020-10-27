Protest planned today against demo of Troy building

TROY — Concerned Troy-area residents will rally to raise awareness of the plight of an endangered downtown building today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held near the building on West Main Street between Cherry and Plum streets.

The rally will take place in advance of a Troy Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon, during which the planning commission will consider the demolition of the building complex, which includes both the former Miami County courthouse (1841-1888) and a historic three-story building along West Main Street that is nearly 120 years old. The building owner, Randy Kimmel, has proposed a parking lot in place of the building.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential loss of nearly half a block of downtown Troy’s streetscape,” said Loraine Wyatt, spokesperson for the Troy Historical Preservation Alliance, a group of local citizens working to save the building.

“The City of Troy’s timeline for determining the fate of this building and Miami County’s assessment of its structural integrity rests only on the applicant’s subject matter expert, which we find troubling. A third-party structural engineer with historic preservation expertise needs to be provided access to the building to provide additional perspective and the structural integrity of neighboring buildings must be addressed.

“If all stakeholders come together for a solution-oriented dialogue about this building, we’re confident that we can find a path forward – a ‘win-win’ – that includes saving this building,” Wyatt said.