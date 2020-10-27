Hospitals handling COVID-19 cases

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — With more COVD-19 cases being reported in Miami County, and across the nation, in the last several weeks, more coronavirus-related hospitalizations also have been recorded.

“According to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, our area has now seen the most COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic hit earlier this year,” said Kettering Health Network Vice President of Emergency Services John Weimer.

Both hospital systems in the county, however, including Premier’s Upper Valley Medical Center and Kettering Health Network, are able to handle the recent uptick in COVID-19 patients, according to officials.

“UVMC has more than adequate space for the number of COVID-19 inpatients currently at our hospital,” said UVMC Communications & Community Relations Site Manager Gail Peterson. “Our UVMC care team is highly skilled and team members have prepared extensively for any anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients, in accordance with public health guidelines.”

Weimer said KHN facilities also are able to handle the influx of patients.

“Kettering Health Network, like most health care networks across the state of Ohio, has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout our state and region, Kettering Health Network remains capable of caring for all patients, including those with coronavirus. We continue to monitor our capacity while working with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to ensure that high-quality care remains available to local residents.

Peterson said UVMC and both Premier-owned nursing homes, including Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, have adequate personal protective equipment, or PPE, for current needs.

“We continue to monitor and conserve as we address long term needs,” Peterson said.

Weimer said KHN also has sufficient PPE to protect both staff and the public.

“Proper PPE is vital to protect our staff members, visitors, and community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. We currently have enough PPE to help our care teams deliver the safe, high-quality care our patients expect when they come to a Kettering Health Network facility,” Weimer said.

Weimer said people following state mandates also can help the spread of the virus and the related hospital stays and deaths.

“By practicing safety measures like hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks, our communities and care teams alike can help slow the spread,” Weimer said.

In Miami County, there are 2,152 total COVID-19 cases with 1,652 of those presumed recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). The ODH also reports that have been 185 total hospitalizations and 58 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

Ohio has recorded a total of 202,740 total COVID-19 cases with 161,704 of those presumed recovered, according to the ODH. There have been a total of 18,433 hospitalizations in the state, according to the ODH, and 5,239 total deaths.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.