FRANKLIN A. KESLER

PIQUA — Franklin “Frank” A. Kesler, age 65, died October 25, 2020 at his home in Piqua.

He was born September 4, 1955 in Piqua to the late Junior & Helen (Kesler) Swartz; worked at Con-Agra in Sidney; & was a member of Greenville Worship Center.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Swartz; brother-in-law, Ronnie Krister; & 2 granddaughters.

Frank is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Doris J. (Miller) Kesler; 2 sons, Franklin Leroy (Belinda) Kesler of Piqua & Robert (Samantha) Kesler of Washington Court House; 2 daughters, Vickie Kesler of Springfield, MO & Mildred Kesler of Circleville; step-daughter, Tracy Downing of Washington Court House; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bill (Teri) Swartz of Greenville & Albert Swartz of Piqua; 3 sisters, Mary Krister of Greenville, Rosie (Jim) Hobbs of IN, Nancy (Jay) Birt of Piqua; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service to be held Friday, October 30 at 2 pm at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Rick Tenson officiating. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Worship Center.