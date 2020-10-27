Foundation awards grants

TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee recently held their last meeting for 2020 and reviewed grant applications from organizations that provide healthcare in Miami County.

Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation approached the committee asking for support for their new outpatient day treatment program to address mental health issues and was awarded $16,610. This program will consist of a Partial Hospitalization Program and an Intensive Outpatient Program. These programs will bridge the gap between lower intensity therapy programs and inpatient hospitalization, help kids transition out of inpatient hospitalization, and decrease the likelihood for a child to need later hospitalization and/or mental health crisis services. Both programs will offer different therapy groups, such as individual, family, and group counseling, as well as activity therapies (art, music, and dance/movement).

Health Partners Free Clinic was awarded $30,000 towards program expenses, which will allow the organization to continue to serve the uninsured and under served by providing access to free quality health care.

Since 1996, the Brain Wellness Center at the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development has been providing neurofeedback training, which is a learning strategy that provides the brain with information that helps normalize brain wave activity. Due to increased demand for this program, the center inquired about funding to fulfill the need of an additional EEG Neurofeedback program with software. The Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee responded with a grant of $6,696 to fully fund the purchase. The center can now work toward their goal to serve more individuals suffering with anxiety and panic attacks, depression, sleep disorders, stress, migraine headaches, learning disabilities, and ADD/ADHD.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed for 2021 by the board of trustees quarterly in January, April, July and October with the next deadline being Jan. 1, 2021. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. For more information, call (937) 339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation is an affiliate fund of The Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board, which oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while The Troy Foundation provides back office support.