DOUG J. MONNIN

TROY — Doug J. “Linus” Monnin, age 59, of Troy, Ohio died Friday, October 23, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born November 4, 1960 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Linus & Rita (Knapke) Monnin.

His mother survives in Troy. He married Karen Kearns on October 15, 1988 in Russia, Ohio. She survives in Troy. He is also survived by children: Brent Monnin, Boulder CO, Lindsey & Evan Sturm, Cincinnati, Mathew Monnin, Denver, CO, sisters: Sharon & Jeff Wampler, Tipp City, Della & Chris Steinke, Tipp City, Rena & Phil Miller, Tipp City, mother-in-law Judy Kearns, in-laws: Kathy & Bruce Markley, Tim & Tracey Kearns, Cindy & Jeff Johnson, Jody & Chris Hutson, Tom & Holly Kearns and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother Jack Monnin and father-in-law James “Bub” Kearns.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy. He was a 1979 graduate of Russia High School and worked 40 years at Dannon in Minster.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia has been entrusted with the arrangements.

It is with the heaviest heart that we must inform you that on October 23rd around 3am that we got a call that Doug wasn’t going to make it. Our hearts instantly broke into a million pieces, but we picked ourselves up and drove to Columbus. We had one last fight for him with the hospital. In the end, we were able to get Karen in the room to hold Doug’s hand as he took his final breath, left this life, and passed on to whatever is next. This life can be a short one. It can be one that isn’t fair. It can be one that makes no sense. And it can take the last person you would ever expect it to take. Life is a mysterious thing.

Doug was loved by more people than most can dream of. He knew no enemies. He didn’t hold grudges. There was a sparkle in his eye that we will never forget. He lit a room with an illuminance like no other. In his life he has impacted more people than he could have ever realized. We will carry the lessons he taught us forever and spread from our hearts his legacy.

Doug deserves the biggest tribute, and we can’t wait for the day we get to honor him. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we are unable to give him that tribute at this time. When the world begins to correct itself, we will have the biggest celebration of life for him where everyone who has loved, ever known or thought of him can attend. We have appreciated everyone’s love, support and condolences through this.

We would be forever grateful if you look just below and share with us your favorite memory, picture or both of Doug. He has connected with so many people and created so many memories that we could otherwise never know. All of you have been asking what you can do for us, and there is one thing. Doug kept his family and friends close; if there is someone out there that you’ve lost touch with, reach out to them and strive for reconnection. He kept all of us so close and was saddened when people let their loved ones grow apart.

We cannot thank you all enough for the prayers, love and energy you sent to him. We love you all.