Area briefs

Leaf pick-up to begin

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Works Department will begin leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 2, and will continue through mid-December. Three complete rounds will be completed from the east end of town and finish in the west end.

Leaves may be placed on the curb line one foot from the curb allowing water to run down the storm drains. Vehicles should not park directly in front of or behind leaf piles giving our trucks ample space to collect leaves. Piles will not be collected if tree limbs or sticks are mixed with your leaf pile. Our machines are only compatible with leaves.

For more information or questions, contact the Public Works Department at (937) 778-2095.

New November program set

WEST MILTON — Students in pre-school to fifth grade can register and pick up a packet with directions, alphabet calendar and reading log in the foyer of the Milton-Union Public Library. Read books by authors from A to Z you have never read before. Each day will be a different letter. A prize will be given to each child who finishes the program.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Take a break with TMCS

TIPP CITY — Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can take a break from home schooling and virtual classrooms. Students will be able to socialize with their peers in this six-week program hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services. This new program will include social time, crafts, games, outside activities, art, exercise and more. Each day will be a little different. Children should bring their own lunches.

The program will be held at TMCS, 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $50 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. Sessions are limited to eight children in order to maintain COVID-19 protocols. All participants must wear a mask and practice social distancing. The program is divided by grades.

Kindergarten and first grade — Session II, Monday, Nov 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (no class week of Nov. 23)

Second and third grade — Session II, Tuesday, Nov 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (no class week of Nov. 23)

Fourth and fifth grade — Session II, Wednesday, Nov 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (no class week of Nov. 23)

Pre-registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information, to register and to pay.

Parent volunteers are needed. Call (937) 667-8631 if you would like to help.

Programs to help caregivers

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer six virtual educational programs in November including a four-part Confident Caregiver series.

All the programs are hour-long webinars, and most are offered in the early evening hours to be accessible to working caregivers. The topics appeal to spouses, adult children and others concerned about family members living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease or family members exhibiting signs of cognitive impairment.

The programs are:

Nov. 2: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 1: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia — 5-6 p.m.

Nov. 4: Dementia Conversations — noon to 1 p.m.

Nov. 9: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 2: Effective Communication Strategies — 5-6 p.m.

Nov. 12: The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 6-7 p.m.

Nov. 16: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 3: Understanding & Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors — 5-6 p.m.

Nov. 23: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 4: Legal and Financial Planning — 5-6 p.m.

All programs are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. Individuals can register for one or several programs at a time. To register, call (800) 272-3900.