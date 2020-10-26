Suspect sought in bank robbery

By WDTN

TIPP CITY — Police in Tipp City are looking for a man in connection with a bank robbery.

Police say Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw was charged with one count of aggravated robbery after the Greenville Federal Bank in Tipp City was robbed on Friday, Oct. 23. Crenshaw allegedly entered the bank bank in an orange construction vest and socks over his hands and robbed the bank around 1:30 p.m. Friday by threatening to spray the teller with a “bottle of COVID-19.”

Tipp City Police say Crenshaw is not in custody and is believed to either be in the Dayton area or in the Atlanta, Ga. area. Crenshaw should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you know where he is or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Tipp City Police at (937) 667-3112 or call 911.