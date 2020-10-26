Sunday crash injures two in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Two victims remain hospitalized following a crash in West Milton on Sunday morning.

West Milton Police Department Chief Harry Busse said officers were dispatched at 9:48 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash at State Route 571 and Community Drive, which is the entrance to the West Milton Park.

Officers found one of the vehicles on its top with both vehicles sustaining heavy damage.

The West Milton Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad arrived and summoned CareFlight to transport one of the victims. The other was taken by ground medic to an area hospital. No names have been released and the patient’s conditions are not known.

The crash remains under investigation, but it is believed that one of the vehicles went left of center, striking the other.

Busse said the crash is being investigated jointly by his department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.