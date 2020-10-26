Pet of the Week

MELODY VALLIEU
-

Meet Betty

This is Betty. She was found running down Orbison Road in Troy. She is now here with us at the Miami County Animal Shelter. She is about 5 years old and is a Terrier mix. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.

