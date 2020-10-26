Pet of the Week

Meet Betty

This is Betty. She was found running down Orbison Road in Troy. She is now here with us at the Miami County Animal Shelter. She is about 5 years old and is a Terrier mix. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.