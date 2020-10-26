LAURA — Audrey Moore, age 93, of Laura, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, October 30 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boomer Esiason Foundation fighting Cystic Fibrosis, 483 10th Ave, Suite 300, New York, NY 10018 or Hospice of Miami County.

Online memories of Audrey may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.