Area briefs

Craft bazaar upcoming

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The Elizabeth Township Community Center will have a craft bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Social distancing and masks are required.

Contact Nic Rice at (937) 216-0579.

Blood drives set

MIAMI COUNTY — The West Milton Lions Club will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton.

Ohio Victory Church also will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at 4645 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Community Blood Center reminds donors “Together We Give” to overcome the critical challenges to the blood supply this fall. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC Nov. 2 through Nov. 28.

Oct. 31 is the final day to enter the “Wake Up & Donate” drawing to win a Sleep Number bed, sponsored exclusively by CBC partner Sleep Number, by registering to donate.

Gift giving program continues

TIPP CITY — The Tipp-Monroe Community Services Holiday Gift Giving Program provides Christmas gifts to children of families in Tipp City and Monroe Township. This program gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to help families this Christmas.

Families who need assistance should apply through Nov. 16. Contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 if you would like to sponsor a family or if your family needs help. All information collected is confidential.

Memory garden to be available

WEST MILTON – The Milton-Union Public Library is creating an on-site garden for patrons to memorialize individuals who have been lost over the years.

If you are interested, please contact Kim at the library to set up an appointment. Because of social distance guidelines, groups will be limited to one or two people and mask will be required.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.