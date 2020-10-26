2 dead in Sunday crash

NEW MADISON — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of State Routes 722 and 726 in Darke County claimed the lives of two Miami County residents.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue, and MedFlight responded along with Darke County Sheriff’s deputies to the area of State Route 722 and State Route 726 on a two-vehicle serious injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by Linda Smith, 74, of West Milton, was traveling eastbound on State Route 722 when Smith failed to notice and yield to oncoming traffic. Smith pulled into the intersection at State Route 726 and was struck by a southbound 2012 GMC Acadia, driven by Natalie Greene, 30, of New Madison, forcing both vehicles off the roadway coming to rest in a field. Smith was pronounced death at the scene.

Marie Fine, 94, of Laura, was extricated by mechanical means from the Smith vehicle and transported by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Greene, as well as her passengers, Vincent Springer, 31, of New Madison, and two juveniles, were treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue for what were described as minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

State Route 722 remained closed for several hours while the investigation into the incident was completed and the wreckage was removed. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to the scene along with the Darke County Coroner’s Office to aid in conducting the investigation into the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.