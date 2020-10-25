Covington, Tipp ousted from playoffs: Week 9 football roundup

WEST JEFFERSON — Fourth-seeded West Jefferson built a 13-point halftime lead against visiting Covington and steadily pulled away from there in the second half, defeating the fifth-seeded Buccaneers 55-20 in the Division VI, Region 24 quarterfinal round Saturday night.

The Roughriders improved to 7-1 with the win, winning their sixth straight and advancing to face 8-0 Coldwater in next week’s regional semifinal, while Covington dropped to 5-3 but still now has a chance to schedule a Week 10 regular season game.

West Jefferson led 13-0 after the first quarter and scored the game’s first 20 points before Duncan Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to get Covington on the board and cut the lead to 20-7 at halftime. Gavin Swank then scored on a 2-yard run early in the third, and the Buccs were within seven points at 20-13.

But the Roughriders added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to take a 34-13 lead after three and added another score early in the fourth before Jakob Hamilton’s 33-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jensen Wagoner made the score 41-20, and West Jefferson tacked on two more touchdowns late to seal the game.

All told, West Jefferson had 486 yards of total offense to Covington’s 275, and the Buccs were penalized 10 times for 100 yards.

Division III

Badin 35,

Tippecanoe 14

TRENTON — Seventh-seeded Tippecanoe struggled to get going against undefeated and second-seeded Badin in the quarterfinal round of the D-III, Region 12 playoffs Saturday afternoon at Edgewood High School, falling 35-14 to end the Red Devils’ postseason run.

The Rams took a 21-0 lead at halftime and led 28-0 before Tippecanoe got on the board, with Troy Taylor scoring on a 14-yard run in the third. Badin answered, though, taking a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter, and Taylor threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cole Coppock for the final quarter’s only score.

Tippecanoe only managed 169 yards of offense to Badin’s 298 and turned the ball over four times, including three lost fumbles. Taylor led the Devils with 31 rushing yards and a score on 13 attempts and was 9 for 18 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Badin (7-0) advances to face Alter in next week’s regional semifinal, while Tippecanoe (6-2) will take on league rival Butler for a second time this year to finish the regular season.

Regular Season

Troy Christian 21,

Northridge 14

DAYTON — After its Week 9 game at Northridge was postponed Friday night due to the weather, Troy Christian fell behind 14-0 Saturday afternoon but recovered and claimed a 21-14 victory to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Jonathan Haddad had a pair of touchdowns and Ethan Twiss scored one for the Eagles, who will host Fisher Catholic for one final regular season game in Week 10.

Milton-Union 32,

Defiance 28

WEST MILTON — After getting notice earlier in the week that its matchup with Miami East was cancelled due to COVID-19, Milton-Union was able to schedule a game against Defiance for Friday night, winning 32-28.

Milton-Union, which improved to 6-3, will travel to Carlisle in Week 10 for one final regular season game.

Bethel 26,

TV South 13

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bethel won back-to-back games for the second time this season, defeating Twin Valley South 26-13 Saturday after Friday’s matchup was postponed a day due to lightning.

Bethel (4-5) will look to finish with a .500 record with one final regular season game in Week 10 against Ansonia.

Others scores: Lehman at Waynesfield-Goshen ccd. Bradford at Cedarville ppd.