Vandals strike new courthouse plaza fountain

TROY – Vandals damaged the new fountain on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza on Friday night.

A quantity of dish soap was poured in to the fountain, causing soap bubbles to fill the fountain and overflow on to the plaza and sidewalks.

The vandalism was discovered around 11 p.m. County employees were called in to shut down and clean the area around the fountain.

Troy Fire Department sprayed more than 1,000 gallons of water on the bubbles in an effort to clean the area in order to allow voters access to the polls on Saturday.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies and county commissioners will review security camera footage on Monday in an effort to identify the vandals who, if identified, may face a variety of charges.

Damage estimates to the fountain and its filtration system have not yet been determined.

If anyone saw suspicious activity at the fountain around 11 p.m. on Friday evening, please contact Miami County dispatch by calling 9-1-1.