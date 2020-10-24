Two COVID-19 deaths reported

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The county has recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 since early October.

According to Miami County Public Health Health Educator Vicky Knisley-Henry, a 95-year-old male died on Oct. 12 and an 84-year-old female passed away from the virus on Oct. 13. Knisley-Henry said information was not available as to weather or not either were in long-term care.

This brings the county to a total of 58 total deaths recorded due to the coronavirus.

Knisley-Henry said there does appear to be another uptick of cases in the county, which usually comes with increased issues for some with the virus.

“Unfortunately, the more cases we see, we will eventually see more hospitalizations, and sadly deaths,” Knisley-Henry said. “The hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind the case diagnosis.”

Since Oct. 9, there have been 312 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new hospitalizations and two new deaths reported. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Miami County to 2,028, with 1,760 confirmed cases and 268 probable cases, with 1,566 presumed recovered. There have been a total of 182 hospitalizations reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Ohio, there are a total of 192,948 total COVID-19 cases reported with 17,866 total hospitalizations and 5,184 total deaths. There are 156,421 people in Ohio presumed recovered from the virus.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.org.