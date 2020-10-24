Reasons to support Trump

To the Editor:

Why support Trump?

And every Republican down the ticket …

• Free markets, less regulations, better trade agreements, and lower taxes created the best economy in the world and it is slowly but surely coming back

• Free market health care encourages competition, keeps prices down and quality high

• Law and order and support of the police is a Trump motto, mob rule is a step toward socialism whose creed is silence which breeds violence, this must end and Trump will end it

• Freedoms must never be sacrificed including our freedoms to worship, keep our businesses and schools open, and protect and defend our individual liberties

• Trump has made American opportunity and advancement better for all people especially Blacks and Latinos by providing more job opportunities and educational choices

I encourage all of my fellow Miami County citizens to vote Nov. 3, 2020.

— Mary Ellen Buechter

Piqua