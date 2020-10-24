Piqua AD gives sports, COVID-19 update

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education heard an update from Athletic Director Chip Hare Thursday regarding the district’s sports teams and how the year is going in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and safeguards.

“Just like for everyone else, it’s been an usual year, and we did not know three months ago what it was going to look like,” Hare said. “To be able to have a season was a real thrill for our kids and our coaches.”

Hare said fall sports teams are doing well overall, with good participation numbers and successful seasons. He highlighted the student athletes cooperation with COVID-19 regulations that have been implemented this year, including daily temperature checks.

Hare also noted sports teams were restricted to participating in only in-conference matches this year due to the virus.

The PHS football team finished undefeated this season, Hare said, and won its first playoff game last week against Harrison, with five more wins needed to win it all.

Hare said the district’s soccer and football programs were evaluated by OHSAA at the request of the governor’s office regarding the following of COVID-19 guidelines, such as masks, sanitizers and social distancing during games.

“We were evaluated multiple times for football and soccer and we passed all of those,” Hare said. “As the evaluators said, you can just tell people are taking it seriously — the coaches and the kids — and that’s a reflection to them and we appreciate that.

“We wanted to finish the season on our own and not be impacted because we were negligent,” Hare continued. “And sometimes it’s not even negligence, as we’re seeing from our foe from the south — sometimes it’s not your fault, you’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but we wanted to make sure we did everything on our end that we possibly could. We’re getting through it day by day.”

In other business, the board:

• Heard an update from the Food Service Department regarding the USDA decision to provide free meals for all students throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year.

• Accepted a list of donations, totaling $11,095, to go toward various district programs.

• Approved a list of personnel adjustments.

• Approved a resolution to appoint Clint Bostick to the Upper Valley Career Center Governing Board to fulfill the unexpired term of Robert Luby.

• Approved the contract with Brumbaugh Construction for PHS renovations. Brumbaugh was the lowest bidder, at a total cost estimate of $1,787,000.

• Will hold a work session Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency.

The next regular meeting will be held Nov. 19, at 6 p.m., at PHS.