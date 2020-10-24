Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Oct. 21

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to 10 S. Main St. Casstown, Oh. on a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, a male was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Village of Bradford Water Treatment Facility for a theft complaint. This case is currently under investigation.

SCHOOL BUS ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a reckless vehicle complaint. The Troy School Transportation Dept reports a vehicle passed a stopped school bus today while it was unloaded students at South County Road 25-A and Windmere, Troy. The video was reviewed and the driver identified. Contact was made with the driver and they were issued a citation for the violation.

THEFT: A Halloween inflatable decoration was stolen from the front yard during day time hours from the 4000 block of Shiloh Road, Union Twp.

Oct. 22

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to Bethel High School in regards to a drug offense complaint. All evidence was seized and booked into the Miami County Property Room. This matter is pending further investigation.