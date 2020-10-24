Area briefs

Veterans Day program set

UNION TOWNSHIP — A special Veterans Day program honoring Union Township veterans and their families will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at Hoffman United Methodist Church, West Milton. The retired military banners will be presented to those families at the end of the program.

A video has been created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. Dennis Albaugh and Rec Carpenter will take part in the program. The main speaker will be ninety-five-year old World War II veteran D. Ralph Young of Centerville.

The doors to the activity center will open at 1 p.m. Masks are required and the seating will be arranged to accommodate social distancing. Admission is free and will continue until the chairs are filled.

The program will be broadcast on West Milton’s public access station (Channel 5) and on YouTube under wmpatv. It will also be on Hoffman’s Facebook page.

For more information, call Nancy Studebaker at (937) 698-9967.

Take a tour around town

WEST MILTON — Join Miss Wendy at the Milton-Union Public Library live on Facebook every Thursday at 2 p.m. for a tour around town, checking out different businesses and opportunities in West Milton.

Enjoy a story related to the location at the end of each program. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Medcare presentation offered

TIPP CITY — Understanding Medicare, or health care for that matter, can seem nearly impossible.

Kate Johnsen of the Medicare Resource Center will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending. The ABCs & Ds of Medicare will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 9.

This presentation is being hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services and will be held at the Tipp City Public Library. There is no charge, but registration is required. Register on the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.

Quilt exhibit on display

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in Troy is offering an exhibit including quilts, decor and even a tuffet for “Little Miss Muffet.” The theme of the exhibit is “October is My Favorite Color,” and the quilter is Helen Willis.

“My husband Jerry and I lived in Tennessee near the Smokey Mountain National Park for 10 years. While volunteering in the park, we were able to see several of the 1,500 bears living there,” Willis said. “A bear sighting is a wonderful surprise! I decided to make the bear quilt to celebrate those moments.”

Leona Sargent, exhibit coordinator, at Hayner has said that when she saw Helen’s art quilt called “October is My Favorite Color,” she asked Helen to put together a quilt show for the exhibit case.

“It’s a challenge to tell a story in that small space – but Helen created ways to tuck things in here and there.”

Another quilt in this exhibit is the Witch’s Cape for Halloween. With the green lining and Halloween motifs, it won a prize at the 2012 quilt show in Tellico Village, Tenn.

This small exhibit contains 14 quilts that Willis has made over the past 40 years as well as decor she has collected and even several wooden spoons carved by Jerry Willis. The exhibit runs through Thanksgiving weekend. Many of the items are available for purchase through Leona Sargent at the center.