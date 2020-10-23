Five boys soccer teams advance to district semis: Thursday sports roundup

TROY — In the regular-season meeting between the teams, Troy had little trouble against Stebbins.

And even though it’s difficult to beat a team twice in one year — particularly in soccer — the sixth-seeded Trojans withstood a solid defensive challenge from the No. 16 Indians as Troy held off Stebbins 2-0 in the second round of the Division I sectional tournament Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy advanced to the district semifinal round for the third straight season, improving to 16-2 with the victory, while Stebbins’ season comes to an end at 3-11-3. The first time the teams met on Sept. 17, the Trojans coasted to an easy 5-0 victory — but this time, the Indians withstood a constant barrage from Troy, which outshot them 17-1 on the night, to keep the match close.

And though Stebbins kept Troy’s Miami Valley League-leading scoring duo of Gavin Marshall and Jon Hipolito from finding the back of the net, Marshall assisted on both of the Trojans’ goals on the night, one by senior Winston Walton and one by freshman Bobby Gayhart — who both scored on their only shots of the night. Meanwhile in goal, Sean Miller didn’t face a shot in a half of action, while Sam Westfall made one save to post a shutout.

Troy will take on top-seeded Centerville Monday at Beavercreek High School.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 5,

Graham 0

TIPP CITY — Defending D-II state champion Tippecanoe finished the season ranked No. 3 in the final state poll, which was released on Wednesday.

All that matters to the Red Devils now, though, is advancing each round, and they did just that Thursday night at Tipp City Park as top-seeded Tippecanoe cruised to a 5-0 victory over No. 11 Graham in the second round of the D-II sectional tournament.

Blake Heeley led the Devils with a pair of goals, with Jonny Baileys and Owen Trimble each adding one. Evan Stonerock had two assists and Owen Hadden and Jackson Kleather each had one. Goalie Clay Vaughn made three saves to record a shutout — the Devils’ 10th in their last 11 matches.

Tippecanoe, which improved to 18-0 with the win, will take on No. 7 Northwestern in the district semifinal round Monday at Oakwood High School.

Milton-Union 1,

Kenton Ridge 0

WEST MILTON — Second-seeded Milton-Union advanced in the D-II sectional tournament Thursday night without taking the field after No. 6 Kenton Ridge was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19-related circumstances.

Milton-Union (13-4-1) will now face No. 3 Ben Logan in the district semifinal round Monday at Tipp City Park.

D-III Sectional

Troy Christian 14,

Northeastern 1

TROY — Troy Christian, which finished ranked No. 4 in the final D-III state poll, routed Northeastern in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament Thursday at Eagle Stadium, with the third-seeded Eagles topping the No. 21 Jets 14-1.

Landon Misirian scored his first varsity goal during the onslaught by the Eagles (13-2-2), who will face No. 8 Brookville in Monday’s district semifinal round at Eaton High School.

Miami East 5,

WL-S 0

CASSTOWN — Sixth-seeded Miami East — which defeated West Liberty-Salem 4-2 back on Sept. 15 during the regular season — scored its second victory over the No. 10 Tigers, this time a 5-0 win in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament Thursday at home.

Miami East will face No. 5 Yellow Springs in the district semifinal round Monday at Miamisburg High School.

Brookville 1,

Bethel 0 OT

BROOKVILLE — Bethel’s season came to an end in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament Thursday as the ninth-seeded Bees lost to No. 8 Brookville in overtime, 1-0.

Brookville’s Nic Byrne scored the match’s only goal with 5:14 remaining in the first overtime period.

“It was a great game with high intensity, especially the further the game went,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Goalkeeper Nolan Flomerfelt played a great game in net and made several great saves to keep us in the game.

“You hate to end your season with a loss like this, but I am so proud of our team, not only tonight but what they accomplished over the entire season. We are really proud of our two seniors, Cole Brannan and Ethan Blair. They have meant so much to our program, and they left it on the field tonight.”

Bethel finished the season 9-5-3.

• Volleyball

D-I Sectional

Butler 3,

Piqua 0

CENTERVILLE — Piqua fought hard against Butler in Thursday’s D-I sectional second-round matchup, but in the end the eighth-seeded Aviators defeated the No. 16 Indians for the third time this season, winning 26-24, 25-21, 25-18.

Piqua’s season ended at 6-17.