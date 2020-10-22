Red Devils win, advance in tournament: Wednesday sports roundup

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team continued to cruise through the Division II sectional tournament Wednesday as the top-seeded Red Devils swept No. 11 Northwestern in a second-round match at Tecumseh High School 25-6, 25-8, 25-11.

“Good serve receiving and serving — with 16 aces as a team — kept them off balance,” said Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia, who won his 500th career match in the Devils’ first-round victory on Monday.

Corinn Siefring led the Devils with 10 kills and eight digs, Ashley Aselage had seven kills, Rachel Wildermuth had four kills, three blocks, two aces and six assists and Kaitlyn Husic had a team-high seven aces and added four kills and six digs.

Olivia Gustavson added three kills, Alaina Titley had 10 digs and two aces, Molly Achtenberg had two aces, Hannah Wildermuth had six assists and Scotti Hoskins had four assists.

Tippecanoe advanced to the district semifinal round, where it will face Springfield Shawnee Tuesday at Tecumseh. The eighth-seeded Braves upset No. 7 Urbana in Wednesday’s early match.

D-IV Sectional

Southeastern 3,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — Covington’s four-game winning streak was snapped in the first round of the D-IV sectional tournament Wednesday at Covington High School as the ninth-seeded Buccaneers fell in four to No. 10 Southeastern, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22.

“This is a disappointing loss mainly because of the hard work put forth by our seniors and their teammates,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “After a fairly easy first-set win, we became a little complacent and struggled from behind the remaining three sets.”

Nigella Reck had 13 kills, three digs and an ace, Carlie Besecker had 11 kills, four blocks and two digs, Lauren York had seven kills, five digs and three aces, Emmaline Kiser had four kills and three blocks, Ellery Reck had 29 assists, two kills, two aces and a dig and Hillary Hoying had seven digs, an ace and an assist.

Covington finished the season 14-9.

FM 3,

Lehman 2

TROY — The season came to an end for Lehman in the opening round of the D-IV sectional tournament Wednesday at the Trojan Activities Center as the 12th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated by No. 6 Franklin Monroe in four, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-8.