Ordinance involving commercial, industrial development introduced

TIPP CITY — An ordinance involving a new substation was introduced at the Tipp City Council meeting.

The ordinance is set to provide for the issuance and sale of notes in the maximum principal amount of $5 million in the anticipation of the issuance of bonds, for the purpose of paying the costs of improving the Municipal Electric Utility by constructing the city’s Electric Substation No. 4 and a related transmission line, together with all appurtenances thereto. This ordinance authorizes the issuance of bond anticipation notes in an amount not to exceed $5 million.

The Substation No. 4 Project, which is mentioned in the city’s Capital Improvement Budget, will be used for commercial and industrial development, as well as residential development. According to Tipp City Finance Director John Green, this encompasses primarily the west side of 25-A in the area around Meijer Distribution, Abbott Parkway, Cedar Grove Drive and Rosewood Creek Drive.

“This subdivision would take some of the stress off of Substation Three, which we just expanded, but it eventually would be the second tie-in to Dayton Power & Light, to try and get the city on the second circuit. We’ve talked about that off and on in the 10 years that I’ve been here, and I think it’s something that, we’re headed in that direction,” Green said.

Part of the project that will increase the cost includes a new transmission line from Substation No. 3 to the new Substation No. 4.

The ordinance was sponsored by council member Frank Scenna.

The following ordinances were also introduced at Monday’s meeting:

• An ordinance to amend Chapter 39, Municipal Finances; Taxation, General Provisions, Section 39.08 — Capital Improvement, of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Tipp City. This ordinance modifies existing language in the Tipp City Code of Ordinances regarding the City’s Capital Improvement Program.

• An ordinance modifying Code Section 52.04(F)(4) of Tipp City, Ohio Code of Ordinances regarding sewer rates and changes. This ordinance standardizes the summer sewer credit program being effective for the June through November billing periods.

• An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of notes in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $4,050,000 in anticipation of the issuance of bonds, for the purpose of paying the costs of various public infrastructure projects. This ordinance authorizes the issuance of bond anticipation notes in an amount not to exceed $4,050,000 for the purpose of paying the costs of various public infrastructure projects.

Under comments from council, council member Mike McFarland mentioned that the new grocery store, La Plaza Tapatía Tipp City, opened this week, and encouraged residents to go out and support the local business.

“Please patronize them so that they stay here, so we’ve got a grocery (store) in the area,” McFarland said.

“If people patronize it, we’ll have a grocery store. If people go there and buy milk and bread, and then go to other stores in Troy and Vandalia, that store won’t make enough money to stay in business, so I encourage people to go there,” council member Mike Jackson added. “We need to patronize our businesses if we want to keep them in our city.”

An upcoming budget meeting was also mentioned by both McFarland and Tipp City Mayor Joseph Gibson, which will be held Monday, Oct. 26. The format for this meeting will be the same as the Capital Improvement Meeting, held earlier this month on Oct. 12. The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually.

The next city council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.