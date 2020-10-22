PIQUA — Darrell L. Seas, age 66, of Piqua, OH went home to be with his Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:57 P.M. at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 22, 1954 in Ipswich Suffolk, England to Robert “Bob” and Valerie Jackson Seas and they survive in Piqua.

Darrell married Lisa Reed on Nov. 23, 1987 in Troy, OH and she survives. Also surviving is one daughter: Amanda Seas of Piqua; one son: Adam Seas, also of Piqua; one brother: Dale and Wendy Seas of Port Jefferson, Ohio and two sisters: Donna and Mike Casto and Diana Parke both of Piqua.

Darrell graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1972. He was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church, Piqua. He was an avid and faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns and he loved NASCAR. His favorite racecar driver was Dale Earnhardt. Darrell was known in his neighborhood as the “DOG FATHER” for taking care of his neighbor’s dogs.

In 1970 Darrell started out his longtime career by joining his father Bob Seas in the family business, Bob Seas and Son Carpet Cleaning in Piqua. Upon Darrell’s retirement in 2012 he turned the business over to his son, Adam who has continued the family business.

A celebration of Darrell’s life will be held Monday October 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, Piqua with Rev. Will Leasure officiating and Hospice Chaplin Ed Ellis co-officiating. Friends may call Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2-4 P.M at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. In honor of Darrell, please dress casually or wear your favorite Cleveland Browns or NASCAR clothing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences to the family may be expressed to www.melcher-sowers.com.