County CARES relief program max. increased

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners voted Thursday to increase the maximum grant award for the Miami County CARES small business and non-profit relief program.

Businesses and non-profit organizations will now be able to apply for up to $25,000 in relief funding, increased from the previously allotted $10,000 maximum.

According to the commissioners’ office, after reviewing the first round of applications, it became apparent that Miami County small business and non-profit organizations have been negatively affected by COVID-19 in amounts well exceeding the maximum grant award of $10,000.

The application period will close on Oct. 31, 2020, or when the program funds are depleted, whichever comes first.

For more information, visit www.co.miami.oh.us.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Authorized the purchase of 10 touch-less bottle-filling drinking fountains through Facilities and Operations, to be paid for through the county’s CARES Act funds.

• Authorized interpretation and translation services for Job and Family Services; accepted the resignation of JFS account clerk 1 and child support caseworker.

• Approved an annexation petition for 3.714 acres from Concord Township to the city of Troy at the request of Grant Kerber. The land is located near Fenner and Barnhart roads.

• Authorized a real estate contract for around 14 acres of land located off State Route 55, to be used as a future site for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The total sale price is $450,000, with $100,000 in auto title funds contributed toward the purchase.

• Appointed Stephanie Baker Silk to the Troy-Miami County Library Board, effective Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2028.