Board recognizes students, staff

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education honored two students and a staff member Wednesday as part of its monthly “spotlight” segment.

Junior high students Elyza Long and Tanner Palsgrove were recognized for their exemplary conduct as Covington students.

“(These students) make it a joy to come to work everyday,” Principal Josh Meyer said. “I get to work with students like this who are such high caliber people, citizens and students.”

Meyer said Elyza’s teachers consider her an “exceptional young lady.”

“She simply excels in everything she does,” he said. “In the classroom, in athletics, she gives her best all of the time. Her work ethic does not allow her to settle for mediocrity in anything she does.”

Meyer recognized Tanner for his positive demeanor.

“When you see him around his classmates, one thing that I can tell is that Tanner is going to be a terrific leader for us in the classroom, as well as in athletics and clubs,” Meyer said.

Meyer adding that Tanner’s teachers refer to him as “one of a kind.”

“I would agree with that; they’re aren’t too many like Tanner who have the drive to succeed that he has, especially at his age,” Meyer said.

Covington Elementary School teacher Diane Wenning was also recognized Wednesday.

“We have a great staff that are working with our kids every day,” said Principal Josh Long. “(Diane) is the utmost professional teacher; she does everything correct … and she builds relationships with the kids.”

In other business:

• The district received the full CARES Act grant of $107,603, which was used to offset prior year salary expense.

• The board accepted a list of donations in the total amount of $13,397.96, to go toward various district departments/programs.

• The board approved a list of certified substitutes and supplemental contracts for the 2020-2021 school year; and approved proposed NEOLA policies and administrative guidelines.

• The fifth grade Washington, D.C., trip was canceled due to COVID-19. According to the board, families are expected to receive about 50% refunds of trip costs.

• The board entered into an executive session to discuss personnel with no action taken.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.