Area briefs

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — On Friday, Oct. 23, a stuffed pork chop with veggie, salad and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $9 and available from 6-7 p.m.

An open kitchen will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, breakfast, dine-in or carry-out, will be available from 9-11 a.m. The menu includes made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Tuna noodle casserole and a cookie will be offered for $5 and will be available from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct 26

On Thursday, Oct. 29, sweet and sour chicken and rice will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for dine-in or carry-out. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and will cost $5

A chicken and noodle dinner to benefit the legion will be served for $7 and available from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your order for any of the meals.

Halloween event offered

PIQUA — Enjoy some Halloween themed fun as a family at the YMCA Youth Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Event is free for YMCA members and non-members. Enjoy games, pumpkin decorating, popcorn and candy.

Attendees are asked to social distance between families while they are in the activity center.

Hand sanitizer will be available to use upon entry. Please wear a protective cloth mask if you are 10 years of age unless unable to per the Ohio Mask Guidelines.

FFA recognizes members

BRADFORD — The September Member of the Month for the Bradford FFA was Tasya Felver.

Felver’s hard work and passion for the FFA stood out to the officer team and advisor. Attending meetings and helping out the officer team, she’s considered a great role model for younger kids.

The October Member of the Month is Dalton Skinner, someone who has been working hard in the classroom. The sophomore class recently made benches in the wood shop and Dalten not only worked hard to finish his own project, but also helped many others in the classroom finish theirs. He was a great leader and a very good example of what our FFA strives to do, helping and serving others.

A new recognition the chapter has started to do monthly is highlighting a Supervised Agricultural Experience. An SAE is an agricultural project that all of members work on year round. This month, officers chose to recognize Oakley Brubaker, a sophomore in the FFA chapter who is raising turkeys. He was interested in having and caring for turkeys since he was young. He was finally able to make that dream come true when he bought nine turkeys on April 9 this year from Rural King. The turkeys live in a coop that he made for them and he let’s them out often in a fenced-in grass area. He has to water and feed them daily and says they are all very friendly. He even has a favorite turkey, one that he calls “Chuck.” He plans to have them butchered at Kings Poultry and is going to donate one to our FFA chapter for our Thanksgiving FFA meeting in November. Oakley said he highly recommends that other people get turkeys because it is a great experience that teaches responsibility and that they are very fun to have.