PIQUA — The Miami County Foundation Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Natalie Rohlfs as executive director.

“We are extremely excited to have Natalie join our Miami County Foundation team. Her leadership at The Future Begins Today, her previous experience in fundraising, and her impeccable reputation in our community make her a terrific addition,” said Dave Larson, president of the board of directors. “Natalie will help the foundation continue to pursue our purpose of ‘People Helping People.’”

As executive director of the foundation, Rohlfs will be responsible to provide professional leadership and assistance to the board of directors and officers, grow and build community awareness of the foundation, oversee charitable grants from the funds established by donors, facilitate unrestricted grants and scholarships, administer and manage day-to-day office operations, support Miami County’s not-for-profit community, and supervise the maintenance of all financial records.

Rohlfs is a life-long resident of Miami County. She and her husband Brad, a teacher at Troy Junior High School, reside in Troy with their two daughters: Deanna, 13, and Caroline, 11. Their family is involved in the community, and she has a history of serving many non-profit organizations. Most recently she held the position as the executive director of The Future Begins Today.

“The Miami County Foundation has such a positive reputation for bringing support and programming to people in all corners of our community. To get to learn more about these lives that are impacted and to have a part in serving this organization will be a privilege,” Rohlfs said.

“It will be a rewarding opportunity to grow into this role with the Miami County Foundation. After five years leading The Future Begins Today, a non-profit in Troy that will remain near and dear to my heart, I’ve witnessed hundreds of students find their personal successes and have gained relationships that will last a lifetime,” Rohlfs said. “TFBT is a past recipient of Miami County Foundation’s grant support, and both boards of trustees are thoughtfully committed to ensuring a smooth transition.”

Lisa Whitaker worked as the interim director and also helped with the hiring of Rohlfs.

Since its inception in 1985, the Miami County Foundation has distributed over $9 million. The support and generosity of the Miami County community has helped the foundation establish a tradition of providing for the health, education, and welfare in Miami County. The foundation can be reached at (937) 773-9012, executivedirector@miamicountyfoundation.org or at www.miamicountyfoundation.org.