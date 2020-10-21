CHRISTIANSBURG — Ralph E. Deaton, age 92 of Christiansburg, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Troy. Born on February 27, 1928 in Clark County, OH, Ralph was a son of the late James Judson and Fern Helen (Huffman) Deaton. He married Loretta Jones on December 3, 1966 and she preceded him in death on August 12, 2009.

Survivors include a great niece, Doris (John) Cress of Piqua, a nephew Dale (Joan) Deaton of Troy, and several other extended family members.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by brothers Jim and Frank Deaton, sisters Viola Carr, Vera Kreitzer and Mabel Deaton.

Ralph was active in the Mt. Olivet Chapter 226 of Christiansburg, he was a 32nd Degree member of the Accepted Scottish Rite of Dayton, and a 3rd degree member of the Blue Lodge. He was a member of the American Legion Post 286 of New Carlisle. Ralph served as a medic in the Army during WWII. Ralph retired in 1985 from the B & O. Railroad where he was an engineer.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, N. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Bill Davis of the Christiansburg United Methodist Church presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3905 or online at lovetotherescue.org.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home of St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family.