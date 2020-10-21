Miami East volleyball opens tournament with sweep: Tuesday sports roundup

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team may have seen its Cross County Conference winning streak and run of league titles snapped this year.

But the Vikings began their postseason run Tuesday night at Brookville, setting out on their quest for a 10th straight district title as No. 5 Miami East swept No. 13 Indian Lake, 25-11, 26-24, 25-17 in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament.

Sierra Kinnison led the Vikings on the night with 14 kills, seven digs and one assist, Ava Jacomet added 12 kills, nine digs, two aces and a block and Kayly Fetters had nine kills, two digs and a block. Megan McDowell had three kills, one dig and a block, Ava Prince had 38 assists, seven digs, one kill and one ace, Cadence Ray had three digs and one kill, Lauren Wright had 15 digs and one ace, Cara Budd had three aces and two digs and Delaney Frock had three digs and one ace.

Miami East (12-10) advanced and will take on No. 10 Madison in a second-round matchup Saturday, with a showdown against top-seeded Northeastern possible in next week’s district semifinal round.

• Girls Soccer

D-II Sectional

Milton-Union 4,

Urbana 0

WEST MILTON — Four different Bulldogs found the back of the net as the seventh-seeded Milton-Union girls soccer team won its second straight after a three-game losing streak Tuesday, defeating No. 8 Urbana 4-0 to open the D-II sectional tournament.

Aulbrey Hergenrather and Rachel Jacobs each had a goal and an assist, Morgan Grudich and Ava Berberich both scored a goal and Dani and Kenzi Everett both had an assist. Goalkeeper Maddie Winemiller made five saves to post a shutout.

Milton-Union (7-9-1) moves on to the second round, where it will travel to No. 4 Northwestern Saturday night.

Tippecanoe 8,

Bellefontaine 0

TIPP CITY — Top-seeded Tippecanoe outshot No. 9 Bellefontaine 30-0 in Tuesday’s night’s D-II sectional tournament first-round matchup, coasting to an 8-0 victory.

Tippecanoe (14-0-2) will take on No. 12 Greenville for a third time this season Saturday in a second-round matchup. The Red Devils defeated the Green Wave 9-0 on Sept 9 and 10-0 on Oct. 7.

D-III Sectional

Troy Christian 9,

Carlisle 0

TROY — Tenth-seeded Troy Christian had little trouble in the first round of the D-III sectional tournament Tuesday at home, routing No. 23 Carlisle 9-0.

Troy Christian (8-4-4) travels to Bethel to take on the fourth-seeded Bees in a second-round matchup Saturday. The Eagles and Bees saw their regular season matchup postponed by rain on Oct. 15.