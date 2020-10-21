Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Oct. 20

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy observed two dogs running loose near Bethel Schools on State Rt 201. The deputy was able to make contact with the owner and return the dogs.

DRUGS FOUND: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for failing to have a properly displayed rear license plate southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 69. Subsequently, a consent search was given and a white crystal substance was located, along with a clear glass pipe, which contained the same white crystal substance as mentioned.

GUN GONE: A resident in the 5000 block of U.S. Route 40, Bethel Twp. reported a gun was missing from one of his vehicles.

ASSIST AGENCIES: Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Troy-Urbana Road, Lostcreek Twp. on an assist agency call after Piqua Police Department and OSP had a vehicle run from them. Deputies assisted with a search of the immediate area and stood by with Piqua PD while they inventoried the vehicle prior to

towing the vehicle. Deputies made contact with the residence at the house where the vehicle was found and the occupants were found to be safe inside their residence. The homeowners allowed us to search their outbuildings while we were on the scene looking for the suspect.

Oct. 21

DISORDERLY: On the above date, a refused caller reported Sean Enright was outside yelling and screaming on North Main Street, Casstown. When a deputy arrived on the scene Sean was not outside and the deputy didn’t witness him partaking in any disorderly behavior. The deputy made contact with Sean and told him about the noise complaint. Sean said he was yelling because he needed beer and cigarettes to help him “regulate.” The deputy asked Sean if he wanted to go to the hospital and he said, “No.” Sean was not a danger to himself or others. The deputy noted that due to not witnessing the disorderly conduct and the reporting party being refused this case is closed with no charges being filed.