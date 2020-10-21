JOHN L. CHIOW

TROY — John Lee Chiow, age 52, of Troy, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. He was born on June 6, 1968 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Jack and Beverly (Courtney) Chiow.

John is survived by his loving wife of 16 years: Staci (Gamblee) Chiow; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Debbie and Bob Gumbert; a daughter; a sister: Anita (Mark) Shampton; brother-in-law: Jeremy Ashman; 2 half-brothers; a half-sister; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his 3 cats: Misty, Freddy and Buddy. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother and a half-brother.

John was a member of the Tribe Motorcycle Club. John worked at AO Smith years ago and most recently at Whirlpool in Greenville. He was liked and loved by many.

Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Burial will take place later in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. Friends may call from 12-2PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.