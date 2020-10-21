Area briefs

Piqua P.D. to collect unused prescription drugs

PIQUA — This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Piqua Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the Piqua Municipal Government Complex parking lot at 201 West Water Street. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Pleasant Hill VFW to host upcoming dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 will offer a dinner on the following weekends for dine-in or carry out:

Saturday, Oct. 24 — T-Bone steak with baked potato, salad, and a roll for $15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 — Choice of 3 pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of 1 piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Frog legs for $12. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.