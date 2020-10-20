Tipp kicks off title defense with win: Monday sports roundup

TIPP CITY — Defending Division II state champion Tippecanoe began its title defense Monday night as the top-seeded Red Devil boys soccer team defeated No. 10 Greenville 6-0 in the first round of the D-II sectional tournament.

Six different Devils scored a goal on the night, with Jackson Kleather leading the way with a goal and two assists. Jake Smith had a goal and an assist, Jonny Baileys, Drew Harshbarger, Blake Heeley and Evan Stonerock each scored a goal and Owen Hadden had an assist. Clay Vaughn made six saves in goal to record a shutout.

Tippecanoe (17-0) will host No. 11 Graham Thursday in a second-round matchup.

Milton-Union 2,

Bellefontaine 1

WEST MILTON — Second-seeded Milton-Union got a battle from No. 5 Bellefontaine Monday to open the D-II sectional tournament, with the score tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtimes. But the Bulldogs (12-4-1) won the shootout 4-3 to claim a 2-1 victory and advance in the tournament.

Mason Grudich had the Bulldogs’ lone goal in regulation.

Milton-Union will host No. 6 Kenton Ridge in the second round Thursday.

D-III Sectional

Troy Christian 6,

Lehman 0

TROY — Third-seeded Troy Christian began D-III sectional tournament play Monday against Lehman, defeating the 19th-seeded Cavaliers 6-0 at Eagle Stadium.

Alex Free had two goals and two assists and Josh Brubaker had two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles (12-2-2). Ty Davis added a goal and an assist, Aidan Barnishin scored a goal and Nathan Kephart and Hunter Williams each had an assist. Tanner Conklin made one save to post a shutout in goal.

Troy Christian hosts No. 21 Northeastern Thursday in the second round, while Lehman finished the season 4-9-3.

Greeneview 4,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — Newton fell behind two goals at halftime and played the second half down a man after a red card in the opening round of the D-III sectional tournament as the 11th-seeded Indians fell to No. 13 Greeneview 4-2.

Dylan Huber scored on an assist from Alexander Hild in the first half, but Newton trailed 3-1 at the break. Huber scored on another assist from Hild in the second half, but the Rams — who also defeated Newton 5-2 on Oct. 10 — put the game away from there.

Newton finished the season 6-9-2.

D-I Sectional

Springboro 8,

Piqua 1

SPRINGBORO — The season came to an end for the 18th-seeded Piqua Indians Monday night in an 8-1 loss to No. 4 Springboro in the opening round of the D-I sectional tournament.

Dezmond Warner had a goal and Drew Hohlbein had an assist for the Indians, who finished the season 5-9-3.

• Volleyball

D-I Sectional

Troy 3,

Franklin 0

CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team kicked off the D-I sectional tournament with a win Monday at Centerville High School as the fourth-seeded Trojans swept No. 20 Franklin, 25-19, 25-6, 25-7.

Anna Boezi had six kills, five blocks, seven digs, three aces and an assist, Hallie Westmeyer had six kills, three blocks and a dig, Macie Taylor had five kills and four digs, Brynn Siler had three kills and three digs, Breanna Gray had three kills, Amber Poore had two kills and two blocks and Kasey Sager had one kill, one assist and one dig. Ellie Fogarty had nine assists, two kills, three digs, two aces and a block, Morgan Kaiser had seven assists, a kill, six aces and four digs, Ella Curcio had five assists and two aces, Genna Coleman had six digs, three assists and an ace, Brennah Hutchinson had four aces, a dig and an assist, Lauren Rice had four digs and an ace and Andrea Prenger had an ace.

Troy (19-3) advances to face No. 5 Springboro in a second-round matchup on Wednesday.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 3,

Trotwood 0

NEW CARLISLE — Top-seeded Tippecanoe had little trouble with No. 12 Trotwood in the opening round of the D-II sectional tournament, winning 25-8, 25-5, 25-7 Monday at Tecumseh High School.

Kaitlyn Husic had six kills and seven digs, Rachel Wildermuth had five kills, two blocks and 15 assists, Corinn Siefring and Ashley Aselage each had five kills, Hannah Wildermuth had 10 assists and four aces, Alaina Titley had 10 digs, Alex Voisard had three aces and Molly Achtenberg and Nicole Strong each had two aces.

Tippecanoe (22-0) will now face No. 11 Northwestern in the second round on Wednesday.

Urbana 3,

Milton-Union 0

NEW CARLISLE — The season came to an end for Milton-Union in the opening round of the D-II sectional tournament as the ninth-seeded Bulldogs fell to No. 7 Urbana, 25-10, 25-23, 25-23 Monday at Tecumseh.

Milton-Union finished the season 11-10.