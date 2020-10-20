Miami East clubs adapt to guidelines

CASSTOWN — Miami East Local Schools officials shared how student clubs and organizations are adapting to social distancing and to continue to host fun events and fundraisers at its regular school board meeting on Monday.

“The FFA has done a very nice job of transitioning quite a few different activities that typically they would do in the fall, to a more remote kind of activity,” Miami East schools superintendent Dr. Rappold said. “They’ve done a really nice job.”

Board members also approved a special A+ grant for a new birding club started by elementary school teacher Laura Weddle. “We offer three A+ grants throughout the junior high, high school, and elementary,” Dr. Rappold said. “It’s to encourage staff members to offer different kinds of clubs and activities. They were looking at some activities to do outside so they would be more socially-distanced.”

“Laura and her daughter are offering a birding club at the elementary,” he said. “We have approximately 25 elementary students who have signed up to be a part of the birding club.”

Miami East FFA members are also currently conducting the Burger BASH: Broadening Agriculture Scavenger Hunt. Participants look for five-yard signs throughout the Miami East district with QR codes, then complete surveys for prizes. The Burger BASH runs through Sunday, November 1. “It’s a socially-distanced scavenger hunt,” Dr. Rappold said.

In other business, board members went on to approve a technical supervision service agreement with Rob Trisel, for the 2020-2021 testing of the water treatment system at Miami East High School and pre-k schools. Board members also approved two contracts with Lostcreek Lawn and Fence Company for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal in 2021-2022.

Board members also approved donations of $1,500 from the MVCTC for the MVCTC satellite FFA program housed at Miami East, $4,486 from the Miami East Education Foundation for Snag It and KAMI computer applications for COVID-19 needs, $500 from the Miami East Education Foundation for a grant for reading intervention at the elementary, and $1,000 from the Troy Noon Optimist Club for student supplies and activities.

The Miami East- MVCTC FFA Chapter is currently holding its annual fruit sale fundraiser, offering fresh fruit, nuts, cheeses, gift baskets, and other items that can be ordered for delivery.

Ohio-grown Fuji, Red Delicious, and Golden Delicious apples are available, along with Washington Red and Golden Delicious apples, navel oranges, clementines, pears, pineapples, and pink grapefruit. The fruit is sold in full and half boxes.

Colby, swiss, marble, and cheddar-jack cheeses are also available for order, as well as peanuts, horseradish, ring-bologna, fruit gift baskets, and BBQ sauces. Orders will be accepted through Friday, November 13; orders can be placed through FFA members or by calling Miami East High School at 937-335-7070 ext. 3212.

“The estimated arrival is the first week in December,” Dr. Todd Rappold said.

The Miami East Board of Education’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Miami East High School lecture hall on Monday, November 16.