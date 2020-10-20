Enochs, Davidson, Reed vie for Congress

MIAMI COUNTY — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, Democratic candidate for Congress Dr. Vanessa Enoch, of West Chester, and Independent candidate Isaac Reed, of Hamilton, will vie for Ohio’s 8th Congressional District seat on Nov. 3. Voters will see Davidson and Enoch on the ballot and will have the option to select Reed as a write-in candidate.

Enoch, a management and public policy consultant, said she believes Ohioans need a representative who understands what it’s like to struggle, especially during these “uncertain times.”

“Even after completing my education, at times I have struggled to make ends meet. Years ago, when my job was outsourced to India, I started my own business, so that rather than waiting on the next pink slip, I could become an employer and provide jobs for others,” she said. “Now, my consulting company helps others succeed in business.

“I come from humble beginnings, and as a single mom after my husband died in 2009, I struggled to raise my two daughters on one income in the district,” Enoch continued. “My daughters are adults now, but my own struggle compelled me to help uplift people in our communities so that others did not have to struggle the way I have.”

Enoch said her main goals include investing in local job creation, rebuilding communities, making streets safer, building infrastructure, improving public schools, ensuring clean air and water, funding cancer research, and bringing an end to the opioid crisis.

Reed, a freight broker in the transportation industry, said he is seeking office to reduce prescription drug and healthcare costs, and to apply term limits to Congress, the Senate, and the Supreme Court.

In addition to these matters, if elected, Reed said he will work to correct issues with the Affordable Care Act, work with the state of Ohio to bring better-paying jobs to the district, and work to save Social Security.

Reed has worked with the previous Ohio governor, state representatives, and presidential administrations on various bills and projects, which gave him necessary experience for a position in Congress, he said.

Davidson assumed office as member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio’s 8th congressional district in June of 2016, having been preceded by John Boehner. In November 2018, Davidson defeated Enoch in the general election.

Davidson said he is seeking re-election because he has a strong appreciation for his country.

“I love this country with a soldier’s passion, having served as an enlisted infantryman and commissioned infantry officer,” he said. “I am a former Army Ranger, including service in the 75th Ranger Regiment. It is an honor to represent Ohio’s 8th District in Congress with the same spirit that motivated my time in uniform.”

Davidson believes his constituents deserve someone in Congress who will work for them.

“(They need) someone who will meet with the people of the district and fight for their interests and values in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “I will continue to be active in the district and listen to the concerns of the people I have the privilege of representing.”

Some of Davidson’s goals for office, if re-elected, include healthcare reform; defending the Second Amendment; protecting religious freedom, free speech, and free press; and passing a comprehensive privacy bill and reforming the FISA program to end warrantless surveillance of American citizens.