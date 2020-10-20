Convalescent plasma needed due to COVID-19

DAYTON– The rising number of coronavirus cases has triggered peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) and Community Blood Center needs more COVID-19 survivors to donate.

Last week area hospitals performed the highest number of CCP transfusions since CBC launched Ohio’s first CCP collection program in early April.

The antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus is vital for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. CBC must expand the base of eligible donors to meet the increasing demand and help save the lives of those fighting the disease.

Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA test or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test and must be completely recovered.

All CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper all blood drive collections. Type O positive is the most common blood type and continues to be in demand. The short supply is related to high usage, but also to collections limited by smaller blood drives and fewer first-time donors.

Donors can help CBC protect against COVID-19 by wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing at blood drives. Learn more about CCP and become a “Crisis Warrior” by registering to donate at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.